Franklin Eugene McCain, one of the original four who took part in the Woolworth sit-ins, was born in Union County, and reared in Washington, D.C.
He graduated from Eastern High School in Washington. He received a B.S. degree in chemistry and biology from N.C. A&T State University in 1964. While he was an A&T student, he roomed with David Richmond — another of the original sit-in participants — and around the corner from Ezell Blair Jr. and Joseph McNeil on the second floor of Scott Hall.
He joined the Celanese Corporation in Charlotte in 1965 as a chemist and now heads the company's office in Shelby, while continuing to live in Charlotte. McCain, who died in 2014 at 73, was married to the former Bettye Davis. They have three sons.
