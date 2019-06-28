GREENSBORO — Fear not, western Greensboro is not being invaded by hordes of those yapping, snapping "canids" otherwise known as foxes.
A series of recent sightings in neighborhoods from Friendly Acres to Guilford College and Saddle Creek has more to do with the activities of humanity than anything the foxes are up to, said Guilford Animal Control officer Scott Hunter.
"It's nothing out of the ordinary," Hunter said. "The city of Greensboro is just doing a lot of building."
"They have no place to go," Hunter said of the foxes.
Several local people have posted comments on the social website Nextdoor.com about their recent encounters with foxes, including some that had been attacked and bitten. At least one of the attacking critters turned out to have been rabid.
A number of reported attacks and sightings occurred close to new sections of the Greensboro Urban Loop and the 3-mile widening of Horse Pen Creek Road, from New Garden Road to Battleground Avenue.
Such major building projects consume terrain that once provided shelter for a bevy of creatures that now must find new places to call home.
Recent, local sightings included both species of fox that call North Carolina home, red and gray. Scientists know them as members of the canid family that also includes dogs and wolves.
But foxes are somewhat smallish — standing between a foot and 16 inches tall while tipping the scales at anywhere from 7 to 15 pounds. The gray fox is a Tar Heel native, the red fox a transplant.
The ideal encounter between either sort of fox and the typical person goes like this, Hunter said: Man sees fox, fox sees man, fox runs like its tail just caught fire.
When the fox doesn't skedaddle, it's time for the other party in that encounter to make tracks, he said.
"If they see you, they're going the other way," Hunter said. "If they come up to you instead, you know something is going on."
Accounts posted recently on Nextdoor.com included one involving a Brassfield Road resident who was attacked by a fox in his driveway the evening of June 21.
He subsequently received rabies vaccinations at the hospital, which was a good thing because one of his neighbors found a dead fox the next day that turned out to be Guilford County's ninth confirmed rabid animal of 2019.
Wildlife officials theorized pretty quickly that the dead animal was the one that had bitten the Brassfield resident nearby, his neighbor posted online.
Guilford County health officials confirmed the rabies diagnosis last week, noting that the fox had been found on Ashton Court — two blocks from Brassfield.
Several other people posted accounts on the website of being attacked by a fox in that part of town and "going through rabies protocol," as one of them put it.
Foxes are among mammals most prone to rabies, but not the most frequently infected. In Guilford County, as well as the state as a whole, that dubious distinction goes to raccoons.
The fox carcass that tested positive for rabies was the second in Guilford this year. The others included five raccoons and two skunks, according to Guilford public health officials.
In general, foxes are more visible this time of year because it is "kit rearing season," said Jodie Owen of the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.
Young foxes, called kits or pups, are reaching maturity and spending more time outside their dens as they learn survival basics.
"The females are teaching them how to hunt and playing with them," Owen said. "So we usually get a lot of phone calls about that on our wildlife helpline at this time of year."
Suburban homeowners might well discover that a fox family has co-opted the crawl space under a shed, porch, deck or similar structure for their new den.
Foxes only occupy these impromptu havens until kits are able to fend for themselves, usually by mid- to late-summer, Owen said. Then they move out and revert to a lifestyle designed to cross paths with people much less frequently.
So more power to homeowners who can live and let live for that length of time, all the while steering clear of their temporary tenants, she said.
Less tolerant humans should know that it's against the law for an unlicensed person to remove and relocate foxes. That's because of the potential it creates for spreading disease between animal populations in different regions, she said.
For the homeowner who wants rid of their stealthy visitors faster than they're ready to go, private companies exist that hold the proper state license to trap and remove them, said Hunter of Guilford Animal Control.
Hunter said that county officers are not licensed to perform that service, although state Wildlife Resources Commission personnel do have the proper certifications.
Owen added that people who have problems with foxes or questions about their life cycle can call the commission's wildlife helpline at 866-318-2401.
Guilford Animal Control can offer hands-on help with wildlife only if the animal has been injured or has entered a home or other living space, Hunter said.
If you're a DIY guy, wildlife authorities say, you also can try persuading foxes to leave your property by aiming a flashlight or spotlight into the den 24/7 to give them a not-so-subtle clue they are not welcome.
Another option wildlife agents suggest is playing loud music or putting a radio tuned to an all-day talk station right close to the den.
But never feed the foxes or do anything else that might make them lose their inbred fear of humans, said Hunter of Animal Control.
It's best for both species if each goes their separate way, he said.