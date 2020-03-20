GREENSBORO — Guilford County administrators on Friday morning confirmed a fourth case of COVID-19 in the county.
All four people are in stable condition and will remain in isolation, interim county health director Iulia Vann said at a news conference Friday. One is showing signs of improvement, she said.
She said all four cases traveled outside North Carolina. However, there is evidence now of the virus spreading locally.
"We expect to see other positive cases in our community in the following days and weeks," she said.
This story will be updated.
