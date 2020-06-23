Four teenagers died and one was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Whitsett Monday evening, officials say.
The Highway Patrol responded about 6:30 p.m. to a crash on Interstate 40/85 near N.C. 61 in Guilford County.
Troopers said Maurice Darnell Williams, 16, of Gibsonville was traveling north in a 2004 Honda passenger car when he lost control, ran off the road to the right and hit a tree.
Williams, along with three passengers, died at the site of the wreck, officials said.
Justin Lionel Trevon Porter, 15, of Burlington, Sequoyah Delaney II, 16, of Greensboro and Javon Johnson, 16, of Greensboro were identified as the passengers who were killed.
Azaiah L. Howard, 15, of Whitsett survived the crash. Highway Patrol said Howard sustained serious injuries and was transported to Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Troopers cleared the scene at 11 p.m.
Highway Patrol said speeding and not wearing a seatbelt are the primary contributing factors in the deadly crash.
