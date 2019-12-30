Four priests who served in Triad Catholic schools were among those "credibly accused" of child sexual abuse, the Catholic Diocese of Charlotte said in a report released Monday.

Three of the priests previously served at Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School — Harold V. McGovern, Joseph Kelleher, and Andre Anthony Corbin Jr. — and another, John Joseph Hyland, worked at St. Pius Catholic School in Greensboro.

Seven other priests with Greensboro connections — Francis C. Bourbon, Hugh J. Dolan, P. Patrick Gavigan, William J. Kuder, James W. O’Neill, Kenneth R. Parker and John D. Rutledge — were also on the list.

The report was the result of the Charlotte diocese's review of records to determine how many priests who served in Western North Carolina before and after the diocese was established in 1972 had been credibly accused of child sexual abuse.

Most of those with local ties have since died, with the others removed from ministry.

Many of the allegations took place elsewhere, but in four cases, the alleged abuse took place in the Triad — at Bishop McGuinness, Our Lady of Grace church, St. Pius X church and St. Pius Catholic School.

Corbin was alleged to have sexually abused children when he was chaplain at Bishop McGuinness, which was in Winston-Salem in the 1960s and 1970s, and is now in Kernersville.

In 1983, the Charlotte Diocese received an allegation about Corbin dating back to 1966, when Corbin served at the Gibbons Hall for Boys in Asheville. In 1970, the Raleigh diocese deemed Corbin unfit for ministry after he was accused of abuse at Bishop McGuinness.

In 1988, Asheville police charged Corbin in connection with the alleged abuse at the Gibbons Hall for Boys. He pleaded guilty in 1989 to one count of indecent liberties with a child. Monday's report said there were additional allegations of sexual abuse coming out of Winston-Salem and Brevard in Transylvania County in the 1960s but offers no further details about the allegations. Corbin died in 2008.

Gavigan was accused in April of 2002 by a woman who said he abused her as a child in 1973 at Our Lady of Grace church in Greensboro. The diocese lay review board reviewed the allegation and recommended that Gavigan, then living in a nursing home, be restricted from ministry to minors. Gavigan, ordained in 1953, also served at Immaculate Heart of Mary in High Point and St. Benedict in Greensboro. He died in 2007.

Hyland, ordained in 1942, was reported in May 2002 as sexually abusing a woman from 1964 to 1966, when she was a minor, at St. Pius X school in Greensboro. Hyland, who had also served at St. Benedict in Greensboro, died in 1975.

Dolan, ordained in 1934, had assignments that included St. Benedict and St. Pius X church in Greensboro. In 2004 the Raleigh diocese received a single allegation of Dolan abusing a minor at St. Pius X church in 1964, before the establishment of the Charlotte diocese. Dolan had retired in 1979 and died in 1981.

McGovern's assignments included serving as chaplain at Bishop McGuinness, when it was in Winston-Salem, Holy Cross church in Kernersville and Immaculate Heart of Mary in the 1980s. In 2008, his religious order, the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales, removed McGovern from ministry after a claim of sexual abuse from Delaware from the 1980s was substantiated.

Kelleher, a chaplain at Bishop McGuinness in Kernersville, also served at Immaculate Heart of Mary, Holy Cross, St. Joseph church in Asheboro and Our Lady of the Rosary parish in Lexington. In 2010, he was arrested after a man claimed Kelleher sexually abused him in 1977, when the man was 14 and Kelleher was pastor of Our Lady of the Annunciation church in Albermarle. According to the report, Kelleher admitted the abuse in a police interview. A superior court judge in Stanly County dismissed a charge of indecent liberties after determining that Kelleher lacked the mental capacity to stand trial. He died in 2014 at the age of 86. 

"It is painful to even try to comprehend such gravely immoral behavior," Charlotte Bishop Peter J. Jugis wrote in a letter Monday. "However, in speaking with survivors and hearing their stories, it is clear to me that making known the names of their abusers can promote healing for them and their families."

