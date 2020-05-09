GREENSBORO — Four people at Camden Health and Rehabilitation have died from COVID-19, and a new “ongoing outbreak” has been reported at Malachi House II, a nonprofit residential recovery program, according to the latest state report of cases in congregate-living facilities.
The deaths at Camden are the first reported from that nursing home. As of Friday evening’s report, 25 residents and 14 staff had tested positive for the virus.
Three cases have been reported at Malachi House II, a nine-month, faith-based residential treatment program that helps men learn vocational skills and find jobs. The prison-alternative program focuses on structure, character building, discipline and recovery principles. Each participant is also required to complete a comprehensive chemical dependency education program.
MAY 8 REPORT: COVID-19 Ongoing Outbreaks in Congregate Living Settings
State health officials define an “ongoing outbreak” at a residential facility as at least two cases of COVID-19 confirmed through lab testing.
Three people from Clapp’s Nursing Center in Pleasant Garden have died, and 32 residents and 11 staff members have tested positive. These numbers stayed constant between Tuesday’s and Friday’s reports.
An earlier outbreak reported at Rudd Strawberry Farm remains on the list. Nine people have tested positive, up one from the original report in late April.
An earlier outbreak reported at Heritage Greens in Greensboro has ended, state health officials said. Four cases had been reported at the residential care center.
An outbreak is considered over after 28 days have passed since symptoms first appeared in the last case, state officials have said.
The state agency tallies so-called outbreaks in all group living facilities twice weekly, Tuesdays and Fridays, a list that includes nursing homes, residential care centers and an "other" category that includes the local farm.
