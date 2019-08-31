The Randolph County Board of Commissioners will consider a grant to help expand Founder’s Hemp at its Tuesday meeting.
The company has requested a $150,000 Building Reuse Grant from the NC Department of Commerce to renovate its Asheboro facility to keep up with growing demand for its hemp products. The grant requires a local match of $7,500, shared by the county and City of Asheboro, which will be the grant applicant. The Randolph County Economic Development Corporation will ask the county to schedule a public hearing for Oct. 7 to consider participating in the grant match.
Founder’s Hemp has committed to investing $310,000 in renovations and expects to create 15 full-time jobs, in addition to the current 62. Annual wage of the new jobs is estimated at $35,667.
