A Forsyth County resident has died from COVID-19, the first virus related death in the county, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The deceased was in their early 90s and had several underlying health conditions, according to the Forsyth County Department of Public Health. The person died Monday.
“On behalf of Forsyth County Government, we extend our deepest sympathy to the family and loved ones," county Health Director Joshua Swift said in a statement. "This unfortunate situation is a reminder that we must follow the stay at home order and utilize social distancing to protect ourselves and to protect those around us who are the most vulnerable. To protect the family’s privacy, no further information about the patient will be released.”
At least eight people, including the Forsyth County patient, have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, in North Carolina. More than 3,000 people have died nationwide from the virus.
There are at least 42 known cases in Forsyth County, and nearly 1,500 in the state, according to the state health department. Of those 42, 14 of the patients have recovered.
There are at least 145 cases of the new coronavirus in the Triad. Forysth and Guilford counties have the majority of cases, with Guilford County reporting at least 50 cases.
A week ago, on March 24, there were roughly 500 cases in the state, meaning the state's total number of cases has nearly tripled in the last seven days.
While more than 23,000 people have been tested for the virus, the state health department said those tested don't show a complete picture of the COVID-19 spread here.
There are many people with COVID-19 who will not be included in daily counts of laboratory-confirmed cases, including:
- People who had minimal or no symptoms and were not tested.
- People who had symptoms but did not seek medical care.
- People who sought medical care but were not tested.
- People with COVID-19 in whom the virus was not detected by testing.
While the state will report the number of confirmed cases, the number of infections will be higher than that total because of people who fall into those categories, according to the state health department.
There are at least 157 people in the state who are hospitalized because of the illness.
The majority of deaths have occurred among people age 65 or older, according to the state health department. However, about 43% of all patients in the state are between the ages of 25 and 49.
There are nearly 800 available intensive care beds, and slightly more than 7,000 available inpatient hospital beds in North Carolina, according to the state health department.
