A 19-year-old Rural Hall man was charged Sunday with three counts of felony forgery in connection with attempting to pass counterfeit $20 bills in an Internet gaming parlor.

Romeo Haynes, of Rural Hall, was placed in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed after asking the manager of the Fish and Ducks Skills Parlor three times to change forged $20 bills for four $5 bills.

According to arrest warrants, Haynes was denied bond because he had three outstanding warrants, including one for larceny. Winston-Salem police said Haynes sold stolen lawn equipment to the National Jewelry and Pawn store on Reynolda Road.

Haynes first court appearance is scheduled for Monday morning.

