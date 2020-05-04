handcuffs crime

GREENSBORO — A former teaching assistant at Dudley High School has been charged with additional sex offenses against students at the school, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Christopher Arnell Holland was charged in March with three counts of sex acts with a student.

During the investigation, "additional victims were identified," prompting more charges, the news release said.

Holland was charged on May 4 with six new crimes — three counts of statutory rape of a child by an adult, two counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and one count of indecent liberties with a child, police said. The alleged incidents took place between 2017 and 2019.

The investigation continues, and additional charges are anticipated, the release said.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding this case can contact the Greensboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 336-373-2255 or Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. You can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

