GREENSBORO — A former teaching assistant at Dudley High School was arrested, accused of having an an inappropriate sexual relationship with a juvenile, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
Christopher Arnell Holland, 37, of Greensboro, is charged with three counts of sex acts with a student and was being held at the Guilford County jail on $350,000 bond, according to the release.
On August 13, Greensboro police received a report that a former student at Dudley had an inappropriate sexual relationship with Holland, who was a teaching assistant at the school. The victim was a juvenile at the time of the offense.
Holland was arrested Thursday.
The investigation is continuing and information obtained by police indicates there may be additional victims, according to the release.
Anyone with additional information about this case, or who is aware of any other victims, is asked to contact police at 336-373-2255 or Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous
