SUMMERFIELD — Former Guilford County Sheriff BJ Barnes joins small-town politics Tuesday when he’s sworn in as Summerfield’s mayor.
Barnes served 24 years as Guilford County sheriff until he was defeated by Danny Rogers in the 2018 election. He ran this year for mayor of the northwest Guilford town of 11,000 along with a slate of four Town Council candidates who pledged to bring “civility” back to town meetings.
He beat mayoral candidate Danny Nelson in November with 60% of the vote over Nelson’s 40%.
Barnes and the Town Council will be sworn in Tuesday midway through the town’s regular monthly meeting that begins at 6:30 p.m.
He should have something to say about how meetings are conducted because the first item on the new council’s agenda is “council parliamentary procedure,” a topic covered rarely in previous meetings.
Barnes assumes office after a tumultuous two years for Summerfield government.
He succeeds Gail Dunham, who served one two-year term as mayor after being elected with two Town Council candidates who campaigned on an anti-development platform.
Moments after she was sworn in as mayor in December 2017, Dunham began her brusque tenure, engaging in testy exchanges with town staff, being openly critical of some agenda items and trying in general to shake up standing processes.
The mayor votes only in case of a tie but has power over how meetings are conducted.
Dunham was widely criticized for using a private email account. Critics alleged she conducted town business outside of normal public records rules.
The colleagues who were elected with Dunham, Todd Rotruck and Teresa Pegram, could be counted on as “no” votes on many items supported by council members Dena Barnes, John O’Day and Reece Walker in an effort to be seen as a new generation of town leaders.
Pegram remains on the board because her term expires in two years. Barnes, who is BJ Barnes’ wife, retired after 22 years on the board. O’Day and Walker were re-elected, and former Mayor Tim Sessoms and newcomer Lynne Williams DeVaney were also elected to the council. They are all allied with BJ Barnes, who ran with them in a group called “Summerfield Proud.”
Interstate 73 and a widened U.S. 220 are bringing more growth pressure to Summerfield. Barnes and his colleagues also say they’re against any kind of development that would add commercial growth to the town. And as the town works on revising its zoning ordinance, the Town Council should have a pivotal role in planning the future in the coming term.
Dunham’s term was marked by trouble for another council member: Councilman Rotruck faced a challenge that would ultimately unseat him from the council.
A town resident took a case before the Guilford County Board of Elections in 2018, alleging that Rotruck had not been living in his Strawberry Road house in the 30 days before the May 8 primary. In April that year, Janelle Robinson appeared before the elections board, which ruled that Rotruck was living in Greensboro and ineligible to vote in Summerfield, thus disqualified from holding office.
At the next council meeting, Town Attorney William Hill said it would be illegal for the council to meet with Rotruck at the dais.
After briefly claiming a seat, Rotruck backed down and left without any council vote on the matter.
Rotruck mounted a series of lawsuits and appeals but ultimately abandoned his quest to rejoin the board earlier this year.
Barnes has said he wants to make government function more smoothly in Summerfield, hoping to work more closely with existing town administrators instead of adopting the combative tone that marked Dunham’s tenure, where she often held testy exchanges with Town Manager Scott Whitaker during regular meetings.
