GREENSBORO — Guilford County deputies have issued five more charges against a former group-home employee after a third alleged victim came forward.
Richard Vernell Heath, 51, of Greensboro now faces charges of first-degree sexual offense with a child stemming from alleged assaults in the 1980s, according to court records.
Since last week, Heath has been held in the Guilford County jail on $77,350 bail on charges of statutory sex offense, sexual battery and two counts of indecent liberties with a minor involving two boys from the group home.
The Guilford County Department of Heath and Human Services began investigating Heath earlier this year after someone placed an anonymous call alleging that he had inappropriately touched a 15-year-old boy. The boy told county Child Protective Services investigators that two days after being touched, Heath forced the boy to perform oral sex on him at the Center of Progressive Strides group home where the boy was staying and Heath worked.
The Greensboro group home, which has since closed, was run by former Greensboro Deputy Police Chief James Hinson and former Sgt. Kevin Chandler. Chandler and Hinson employed Heath at their group home. In its 53-page report, CPS found that Hinson dismissed the boy's allegations before a forensic interview and did not report it to proper authorities.
Hinson, who recently told the News & Record he closed the group home to focus on his police career, announced his retirement last week after Heath's first court appearance.
Tuesday's charges were foreshadowed by Guilford County District Attorney Kelly Thompson in court last week, when she told District Court Judge Bill Davis about the 1980s case.
In 2014, Heath was charged with stalking a man who had told someone else Heath sexually abused him as a child in the '80s. But Heath disappeared when the charge was issued, Thompson said.
He caught police attention again in 2017 when a 10-year-old boy told his tutor at a public library that a man followed him into the bathroom, inappropriately touched him and then masturbated in front of him.
Police uncovered surveillance footage from the library that led them to believe the perpetrator was Heath, Thompson said.
And then someone tipped police off that the man in the surveillance video was the same man on N.C. A&T's radio station website. The photo matched the man in the footage down to the shirt he was wearing, Thompson said in court.
Heath was a DJ on WNAA where he hosted The First Light with Mr. Rick on Tuesdays, a university spokeswoman said. He was dismissed as a volunteer at the station after his arrest, spokeswoman Tiffany Jones said.
Heath was arrested early Tuesday morning.
Thompson said Heath wasn't prosecuted in 2017 because the 10-year-old was too traumatized to serve as a witness, and the man from 2014 had moved away from the area and couldn't be found — until now.
