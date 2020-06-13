GREENSBORO — They’re called “forever chemicals” because they are so durable and long lasting once they get into the air, soil and water.
But it also seems to be taking forever for officials to figure how to regulate and get them under control.
The chemicals are a widely-used class of industrial compound known as Per-and Poly-fluoroalkyls that includes the fire retardant PFOS, which has contaminated parts of the watershed near Piedmont Triad International Airport that supplies faucets across the city.
According to state Rep. Pricey Harrison, legislators in Raleigh are not moving quickly or assertively enough in dealing with PFOS and other forever compounds.
“In a perfect world, we would not have put these chemicals in the air, water, food wrappers, product packaging, microwave popcorn bags and pizza boxes,” she said.
Harrison, a Greensboro Democrat, has sponsored several bills in the N.C. House of Representatives that aim to fix problems with PFOS and its numerous chemical relatives.
But she’s frustrated by the lack of statehouse action on even her most basic proposal, one that would require fire departments and industrial sites to stop using PFOS-laced foam in practice drills.
Harrison’s Democratic colleague, state Rep. Ashton Clemmons, also of Greensboro, has sponsored another bill that takes a somewhat different approach to reining in PFOS, a related compound called PFOA and two other major types of pollutant.
PFOS is known for its useful ability to snuff out fires. PFOA gained prominence for its role in making stick-resistant Teflon coatings. The overall class of chemicals is prized for their ability to resist heat, water, oils, grime and other stains.
“There are no standards for any of these emerging contaminants,” Clemmons said. “We have to have a system that works better than it does now.”
Meanwhile, Greensboro officials have put plans for $31 million in improvements linked to PFOS and PFOA at the Mitchell Water Plant on Battleground Avenue on hold for a year.
The delay stems partly from the high cost in an economy buffeted by the COVID-19 pandemic. But it also involves uncertainty over what the new standards will be for both chemicals once state and federal regulators get around to setting them.
“It’s really hard to plan treatment when you don’t know what the end goal is going to be,” said Dell Harney, Greensboro’s water supply manager. “I don’t want to build something based on a hunch.”
Instead of making the improvements focused mainly on PFOS and PFOA, the city Water Resources Department is hiring a consultant for a yearlong series of tests and planning.
The end goal would be to design a water-treatment system flexible enough to deal with a wider range of “emerging” pollutants for which health standards have yet to be set.
“We’re looking at a full year of pilot testing so we don’t spend the public’s money on something that doesn’t do everything we need,” Harney said.
The department samples water drawn from the upper reaches of Horse Pen Creek, Lake Brandt and at its two water plants. Readings have been encouraging in recent months, Harney said.
“We’re not seeing the big spikes in contaminants that we had in the past,” he said.
The city already has added equipment to the Mitchell plant that can deal with PFOS and PFOA when levels in the water from Lake Brandt reach problem levels. But that machinery can only be used intermittently because of its high operating costs.
Part of the problem both locally and in Raleigh stems from the lack of federal standards. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced in February that after years of study, it reached a “preliminary determination” to begin the process for setting firm limits on how much PFOS and PFOA is safe in drinking water.
Currently, the agency has a nonenforceable health advisory of 70 parts per trillion for the two combined, but environmental activists think it should be much lower.
Greensboro’s most recently reported numbers for water from the Mitchell Plant show a combined 25.1 parts per trillion, most of it containing PFOS.
The city’s other water plant on Lake Townsend has not had as many problems with either of the chemical compounds.
City officials believe that most of the groundwater contamination that eventually reaches the Mitchell Plant stems from years of firefighting practice by fire crews at PTI and the surrounding area.
Nearby industries also have played a role, although city officials say they have been unable to pinpoint the blame on any one property owner or industry.
Manufacturers no longer use some of the chemical compounds in the PFOA and PFOS family, which date back to the 1940s, because they have been linked to cancer, disruptions to the immune and reproductive systems and other health problems.
They came to public attention as major pollutants in lawsuits involving cancer and other health problems suffered by DuPont plant workers in Parkersburg, W.Va.
The GenX compound that more recently caused problems for major parts of the Cape Fear River system belongs to the same chemical family.
North Carolina has gained unwelcome nationwide notoriety for its problems with these Per- and Poly-fluoroalkyl substances, which also are known as a group by their PFAS acronym.
That’s partly why producers of the 2019 movie about PFOA, “Dark Waters,” recently hosted events in Wilmington, Raleigh and other parts of the state.
The film starring actor Mark Ruffalo tells the story of a lawyer who successfully took on DuPont in a lawsuit triggered by health problems among the corporate giant’s West Virginia plant workers and neighbors after heavy exposure to PFOA.
“North Carolina has some of the highest PFAS pollution in the country, and local activists and organizations have been sounding the alarm for years,” said Amanda Chen, a vice president at film company Participant Media.
Chen said her media company, which promotes entertainment emphasizing social change, “saw an opportunity to bring renewed visibility to the issue by taking ‘Dark Waters’ to North Carolina and shining a spotlight on impacted communities.”
At the legislative building in Raleigh, Clemmons said she’s “not optimistic” about the chances for her bill because of the General Assembly’s poor track record on environmental legislation in recent years.
If enacted, her measure would direct North Carolina health officials to study the science and set statewide drinking water levels for PFOS, PFOA and many other contaminants the EPA has yet to limit.
Harrison said that of several bills she has filed involving these chemicals, she believes the one that seeks to regulate firefighting foams has the best chance to move forward.
Its proposed change to current law would allow fire departments and industry to continue using foams with PFOS to fight real fires, just not in practice drills.
She has two local Republicans, state Reps. Jon Hardister of Whitsett and John Faircloth of High Point, as co-sponsors of the measure. Backers also include state Rep. Chuck McGrady, a Hendersonville Republican with strong environmental credentials.
Harrison said that industrial companies contend they still need PFOS-containing foams “to put out the worst chemical fires,” so a total ban is probably not achievable at this point.
Another measure Harrison has sponsored would require industry to remove PFOS, PFOA and related compounds from the waste they discharge if a community’s wastewater plant lacks technology to deal with it.
A third Harrison measure would place an outright ban on the manufacture and use of the entire class of chemicals except for products required by federal law to include them.
Harrison acknowledges that the legislation faces an uphill battle against industries with “way too much power” in the state capital.
“There are literally thousands of these compounds,” she said. “The thing about them that keeps me up at night is we don’t know what we don’t know.”
