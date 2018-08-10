GREENSBORO — Local farmers like to joke that conditions are always seven to 10 days from a drought.
So when the rain started three weeks ago, it saved corn, beans and other produce across the county.
Then it wouldn’t stop. Because of that, strawberry crops experienced stunted growth.
"Sometimes it can be too much of a blessing," said Don York, who mainly grows corn and soybeans.
July is traditionally an unpredictable weather month anyway. Some years, there is a trace of precipitation. In other years, farmers wear rain boots to milk cows.
And conditions can differ from farm to farm. That's because in the summer, especially, slow-moving showers tend to dump a lot of rain in one location.
More than 32 inches of rain has fallen since January. While not record setting, it's about six inches above normal, according to the National Weather Service.
It's already nearly four inches above normal just for August — with 1.9 inches falling here on the first two days of the month. The forecast is calling for a mix of wet and dry days in the week ahead.
"Everybody's been affected in some way," said Anna-Beth Williams of the Guilford County Cooperative Extension Service.
Across the county, the drought is gone. Reservoirs are full. Lawns are staying green.
But weary farmers are left to watch the sky as they try to ride out the unpredictable weather patterns.
Rains in the spring kept some crops from being planted on time.
During one stretch this summer, rain barely wet the surface of many crops. Corn pollinates in the middle of June and the beginning of July. But when crops needed water the most, it got the least.
"You saw a lot of corn shriveling in the field," Williams said.
Later in July, when tobacco leaves should've been turning golden for harvesting, the rain wouldn't stop — for three weeks. That left the moist leaves vulnerable to fungus.
For some farmers, the ever-changing nature of the growing season might result in lower profits.
"The thing we've been trying to deal with is going from too wet to too dry to too wet," said York, standing under the shade of a tree in his yard. "The crops need a more even season."
The rain also caused some farmers to plant crops when they were scheduled to be spraying herbicide to kill weeds, resulting in weeds competing with crops for space. That's what happened to some of York's soybeans.
At Bernie's Berries and Produce, there was so much corn ready for harvesting the Greensboro farm sold bags with five-dozens ears each for $15.
"It was that or throw them away," said James Kenan, who owns the farm along with wife Bernice — better known as Bernie.
"The string beans were nonexistent this year," Kenan said, although a later planting is fairing well.
Despite the weather, there are some thriving crops: sweet corn, zucchini, cucumbers and squash.
Of course, that might change tomorrow. Just look up.
"We're either feast or famine," Kenan said.