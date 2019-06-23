GREENSBORO — Greensboro has a digital strategy based on connections: Those that can link cities to each other, communities to the world and individuals to their surroundings.
Its information technology department hopes to accomplish much more than keeping staff computers up and running and is trying to turn broadband development into economic development.
Greensboro is working with private companies, nonprofits and other governments to extend direct network connections to other cities and to find better ways of linking individuals to high-speed, high-efficiency internet services.
Jane Nickles, Greensboro’s chief information officer, calls the effort the “Smart Connected City.”
You could see the program’s direct impact as early as July when smart kiosks begin popping up around downtown.
Major initiatives include:
- Mapping Greensboro’s high-speed fiber-optic connections to encourage internet service providers to bring the most efficient internet to communities where it can provide economic development opportunities. Right now the most consumer fiber-optic connections are concentrated in northeast Greensboro and High Point with other areas relegated to slower internet speeds.
- Creating a closed fiber-optic network between Greensboro and Winston-Salem so the cities can transfer lots of data and work on projects that might assist law enforcement and provide safe backup options for sensitive information, to name two benefits. Greensboro and Winston-Salem have worked with Segra, formerly Sprint Communications, to share some private fiber-optic strands at no cost to the cities and create a direct, high-speed connection between the two governments. Nickles’ ultimate goal is to see Greensboro connected directly to Burlington and the Triad to Triangle cities to the east.
- Installing interactive kiosks downtown and, eventually, at locations along Gate City Boulevard. The kiosks will be designed to link residents and tourists to up-to-date information about tickets to concerts and events, places to eat and ways to catch rides so that the city can use fiber-optic connections to create one integrated district from downtown south to the Koury Convention Center.
The effort started a couple of years ago with the “TriGig” Triad-based initiative to bring fiber-optic internet and 1 gigabit-per-second service to more businesses and families across the region.
The program would allow private internet providers to piggy back on the city’s hundreds of miles of buried fiber-optic cables that are currently used only for the city’s traffic lights and traffic control systems. Extra capacity means a company like North State Communications, which has an agreement with the city, could lease space on fiber-optic cables and then find ways to bring high-speed networks to neighborhoods and individual customers that may not be well served with fiber optic cable at all.
Through that effort, North State has been able to lease city fiber and then connect high-speed internet to the Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship and one of the United Way’s Family Success Centers at 1200 Arlington St.
The Family Success Center, which offers a group of services in one place to help families move out of poverty into self-sufficiency, offers GED courses and other computer-intensive services that may be more efficient once the service is fully connected. Officials there are still working out technical bugs but they have high hopes, said Sarah L. Glover, manager of the United Way’s Family Success Centers.
Nickles is especially excited about the smart kiosks. Although the first ones will be installed downtown, the idea to use them grew out of a “Smart Connected Corridor” plan that Nickles and the city want to apply to Gate City Boulevard as it runs from downtown to the Koury Convention Center.
The kiosks, operated by Smart City Media, won’t cost the city a dime because the company sells advertising to pay for the service.
The kiosks, with their 50-inch touch screens, will promote a host of events, restaurants and other locations.
“There are so many destinations along Gate City Boulevard but people tend to come to a thing and leave,” Nickles said. “You come to the Aquatic Center and you do something and you leave. You come to the coliseum. You’re at Koury Convention Center. You don’t necessarily know that there are other things that you could do close by,” she said.
But Nickles imagines a time when a person at the Aquatic Center could use a kiosk, find an event at a downtown performing arts center, catch a city-owned loop bus to the performance and find a good restaurant for later in the evening.
She and a team of city employees went to a conference in Kansas City to learn how to draw people into their environment using a fiber optic cable and smart kiosks.
“One of the things with the ‘Smart Corridor’ was drawing people from one place to the next and people knowing what’s going on around them and getting them engaged in other things,” Nickles said.