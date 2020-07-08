GREENSBORO — Voters across Guilford County will have to wait until next month for the last word on where and when they can cast early ballots in the general election.
Because the plan approved by local officials Tuesday was a split decision, the State Board of Elections will get the final say and has the leeway to make changes.
The State Board of Elections, based in Raleigh, will consider Guilford’s plan as well those from other county elections boards that are divided at a meeting sometime in August.
“The board can adopt any proposed plan submitted by the county or its own plan,” Patrick Gannon, a spokesman for the state oversight panel, said in an email Wednesday. “More often than not, the state board will adopt one of the competing plans at the county level, but it also has adopted hybrid plans.”
County elections boards can avoid such reviews if all members have voted in favor of the local proposal.
That didn’t happen Tuesday. They voted 3-2 for a plan to nearly double the hours that polls would be available for early voting during the last 17 days of October.
Chairman Horace “Jim” Kimel and fellow Democrats Carolyn Bunker and T. Anthony Spearman voted for it. Republican board members Kathryn Lindley and Eugene Lester dissented.
Starting Oct. 15, the plan would utilize 25 sites across the county for early voting. They would be open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and on most weekend days from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Guilford board’s two sides did not seem that far apart and Tuesday’s discussion was not rancorous.
Lester and Lindley questioned whether some of the proposed sites, such as Jamestown’s town hall, had sufficient space to allow for social distancing in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lester also said he did not think it was necessary to have early voting on one of the Sundays — Oct. 18 — preferring to give poll workers a break on a day when he said voting probably would be light.
After Tuesday’s vote, Guilford County’s Elections Director Charlie Collicutt told board members they could submit alternatives to the adopted local plan. Those suggestions would be presented to the State Board of Elections along with the adopted plan for final consideration.
Lindley said in an email Wednesday that she and Lester would be submitting an “alternate proposal.”
