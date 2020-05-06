For Alamance County man, having COVID-19 felt like 'I was going to die'

GREENSBORO — Luis Teodoro emerged from the old Women’s Hospital — and his three-week journey into the depths of COVID-19 — to a cheering crowd of Cone Health staff members and the media on Wednesday afternoon.
With the theme from "Rocky" playing in the background, Teodoro got up from his wheelchair and walked to a car where his wife, Esther, waited to take him home.
It's a journey worth celebrating, considering the 53-year-old was afraid he might be dying less than a week ago.
Teodoro is Cone Health’s 100th patient to recover from the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, hospital officials said. And they wanted to celebrate, complete with balloons, pom-poms and signs that read "Courage over COVID-19" and "Stay Strong."
The setting was appropriate, considering the hospital, now known as Cone Health Green Valley Campus, has been converted to solely treat coronavirus patients.
While celebrating Teodoro’s recovery, Waqiah Ellis, the hospital's chief nursing officer, wanted to remind the public that 80% recover from the disease.
However, she said it's still important that people continue to stay at home and practice social distancing. This helps ensure that resources remain readily available to treat people who do need emergency care — like Teodoro.
Reached later by phone, Teodoro said he believes he contracted the disease from a 90-year-old man whose yard he mowed about three weeks ago.
“He was writing me a check and he couldn’t spell my last name. So he put my first name on it … and grabbed the pen and put it in my hand," Teodoro recalled. “When he put it in my hand, that’s when I think I got (the virus).”
The next day, Teodoro got a call from the man’s niece, telling him that her uncle had COVID-19.
“She said, ‘If you feel different, you should go to the hospital,'" the Alamance County man said.
Still, Teodoro didn’t have any symptoms, so he continued to work. Along with mowing lawns, Teodoro also worked another job cleaning offices.
It wasn’t until three days later — a Tuesday — that he started exhibiting symptoms.
“I felt like I had a cold. My throat started to hurt a little bit,” Teodoro said.
But he still didn't have a high fever, a common symptom of the disease.
That changed Thursday.
That same day, his 90-year-old customer died at the Green Valley hospital.
That night, Teodoro said he went to Cone Health Alamance Regional Medical Center, where they gave him the COVID-19 diagnosis. Doctors told him to self-isolate and to call 911 if he began to have trouble breathing.
"I was doing pretty good, staying home,” he said.
His wife, 20-year-old son, 17-year-old daughter and his son’s girlfriend also contracted the disease, but their symptoms didn’t require hospitalization.
Things changed for Teodoro a week later — on May 1 — when he had trouble breathing.
“I really didn’t have enough air,” he said. “I was scared. My mind was all blacked out. I was feeling like I was going to die.”
After calling 911, he was taken to the Green Valley hospital and put on a ventilator, Teodoro said.
“That’s a big experience,” he said.
By Wednesday afternoon, two weeks after going to the hospital, he felt much stronger.
“I can breathe better. I don’t feel sick,” Teodoro said.
The results hearten the doctors and nurses at Green Valley, all of whom volunteered to work with the COVID-19 patients, officials said.
“At the very at the outset of this, the numbers that were being predicted were terrifying,” said Dr. Brent McQuaid, chief medical officer at the facility. “And because of social distancing, we've been able to have adequate resources to take care of the community."
Twenty-seven patients with COVID-19 remained at the hospital on Wednesday afternoon, Ellis said. It has a capacity of 116 patients and can offer up to 90 ventilators.
"I'm really happy that we don't have more patients because that means that we're doing a good job, or a better job, with social distancing and our services aren't needed as much," Ellis said.
As for Teodoro, he said he’ll remain self-quarantined until May 21.
He doesn’t have a job, but said his extended family has offered to help him financially.
But he's not worrying about the bills, just yet.
“Right now, the most important thing for me is to get healthy.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.