Free food giveaway today (Jan. 7)

Some of the available items at the food pantry at Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ.

 Contributed by Wells Memorial COGIC

GREENSBORO — Free food giveaway today.

Bring your own bags.

Anyone in need can stop by Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. today, and shop the church's food pantry, which is stocked with items ranging from soup and peanut butter to cereal and canned fruit.

The church is located at 1001 E. Washington St.

The food is furnished through a partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina.

For more information, contact Missionary Velma T. Tanks at (336) 272-6564.

