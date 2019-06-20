HIGH POINT — A food drive to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina will be held at Palladium at Deep River Shopping Center on Friday.
The drive will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot near Buffalo Wild Wings and Hams.
The shopping center is off Wendover Avenue at the intersections of Penny Road and N.C. 68.
Items most needed include canned fruits and vegetables, canned proteins such as tuna and peanut butter, whole grain pasta, cereal, brown rice, and shelf-stable dairy such as dry or evaporated milk.
Donors can enter to win gift baskets from Everything Hemp Store and Blue Ridge Companies. The first 30 donors get a coupon from Buffalo Wild Wings.
Summer is a difficult time for many families who struggle to provide nutritious meals when school lunches aren’t available. According to Second Harvest, one in four children in our area go hungry without those school meals.
The food drive is being held by Blue Ridge Companies, which owns and operates the Palladium at Deep River Shopping Center. The company participates annually in a summer food drive sponsored by the Piedmont Triad Apartment Association. This is the first year the food drive is at the Palladium.
Several Palladium businesses are also collecting non-perishable food items:
- Amoroso’s Bakery
- Boho Blu
- Blue Ridge Companies Office
- Buffalo Wild Wings – High Point
- Cell Phone Repair – High Point
- Everything Hemp Store
- Moe’s Southwest Grill
- Palladium Family Medical/Urgent Care
- PorterHouse Burger Co.
Monetary donations can be made at https://secure.qgiv.com/event/team/840257. Donations made by June 30 will be matched dollar-for-dollar by Second Harvest Food Bank supporters.
Blue Ridge Companies’ properties across the Triad are also accepting donations through July 31 during regular business hours.
In Greensboro, they are:
- 7029 West Apartments – 7029 West Friendly Ave.
- Country Park at Tall Oaks – 100 Tall Oaks Dr.
- Legacy at Friendly Manor – 5402 Friendly Manor Dr.
- Legacy at Twin Oaks – 5269 Hilltop Rd.
In High Point, they are:
- Alexandria Park Apartment Homes – 3519 Ramsay St.
- Legacy at the Point – 1411-G Bergamot Loop
- Palladium Park Apartments & Annex at the Palladium - 3902 Pallas Way
In Kernersville, they are:
- Abbotts Creek Apartment Homes – 1000 Abbotts Creek Cir.
- Davis Gardens Apartments – 422 Mountain View Dr.
In Winston-Salem, they are:
- 200 Braehill Apartments – 200 Braehill Terrace Dr.
- Briarleigh Park Apartments – 401 Park Ridge Ln.
- Brookberry Park Apartments – 100 Brookberry Dr.
- Burke Ridge Crossing Apartments – 2112 Burke Meadows Rd.
- Corners at Crystal Lake – 2700 Reynolda Rd.
- Gardens at Country Club – 160 Dalewood Dr.
- Mill Creek Flats – 5771 Stone Mill Dr.
For more information about Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, visit hungernwnc.org.