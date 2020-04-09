Eric Aft

The CEO of the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest N.C. CEO has tested positive for coronavirus and is receiving treatment at a local hospital, according to a news release from the organization.

Eric Aft originally went to the hospital with a diagnosis of pneumonia and subsequently tested positive for the virus, according to Second Harvest.

In an email to staff and board members, Aft said his doctors feel "very positive" about his diagnosis. 

Aft will share more information about his experiences after he recovers, according to Second Harvest.

The organization said it put strategies in place weeks ago in response to the increased need for food assistance wrought by COVID 19-related business closures and layoff. These include:

• A modified system for partner agency pick-ups, which allows the Second Harvest network to continue serving the growing need for food assistance among families, seniors and children across the 18 Northwest North Carolina counties the food bank serves.

• A ramping up of Providence Community Meals, which is delivering prepared meals for children living in low-income neighborhoods, a child care program serving first responders, adults living in a Greensboro-based homeless shelter, and others — delivering more than 23,000 meals last week alone.

• Emergency Food Boxes: Special food purchases for families, children, and seniors.

• Heard Café: A special meal program for displaced hospitality workers.

