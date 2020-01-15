GREENSBORO — Allegiant Air is offering one-way flights to Nashville for $44.
The deal is to promote Allegiant's new nonstop route to Nashville International Airport from Piedmont Triad International Airport beginning June 5.
It will operate twice weekly.
“This route is one that our passengers have wanted for some time now, and we believe that it will be great for our market,” Kevin Baker, Piedmont Triad Airport Authority executive director, said in a release. “Like all new service, we have to use it or we will lose it, so we encourage the community to visit Nashville this summer.”
Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found at Allegiant.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.