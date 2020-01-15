PTIA sign

Piedmont Triad International Airport 

GREENSBORO — Allegiant Air is offering one-way flights to Nashville for $44.

The deal is to promote Allegiant's new nonstop route to Nashville International Airport from Piedmont Triad International Airport beginning June 5.

It will operate twice weekly.

“This route is one that our passengers have wanted for some time now, and we believe that it will be great for our market,” Kevin Baker, Piedmont Triad Airport Authority executive director, said in a release. “Like all new service, we have to use it or we will lose it, so we encourage the community to visit Nashville this summer.”

Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found at Allegiant.com.

