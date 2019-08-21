HIGH POINT — More than 30 people had to relocate to a temporary shelter after flooding from Monday night's storm damaged the Salvation Army of High Point.
Antoine Dalton, director of Social Services at the Salvation Army of High Point, said between 4 and 6 inches of rain water collected Monday night inside the building at 301 W. Green Drive after a severe thunderstorm moved through the area.
"There has been some water that has entered the building in the past but nothing to this magnitude," Dalton said.
Dalton said water tends to gather in the parking lot but a clogged drain added to the flooding.
Crews from AfterDisaster, a company that provides emergency and restoration services, arrived late Monday to assess the damage and begin cleanup efforts.
The water damage forced crews to tear out walls with insulation to prevent mold and mildew.
In the meantime, the 34 men, women and children living at the shelter were temporarily relocated to the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club. Dalton said he was grateful the shelter was 30 people below capacity when the flooding happened.
Open Door Ministries provided food for the shelter and the American Red Cross donated cots for the families.
“We are incredibly thankful to our donors and generous community partners who are stepping up in so many ways to help during this time of need,” Dalton said. “In a few days we look forward to opening the building again and continuing to help local families in need.”
Dalton said the extent of the damage is not yet clear and an assessment will be done on Friday.
He said the Salvation Army is looking at preventative measures to prevent this from happening again and working closely with the city to make sure the storm drains around the building remain clear.
Dalton said the community has been very generous with donations of linens and bedding. Now he said they need cleaning supplies, laundry detergent and prayer.
Once the Salvation Army of High Point is able to return to their building, Dalton said volunteers will be needed to help clean up and set everything back up.
Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club located at 121 Southwest Cloverleaf Place in High Point.