HIGH POINT — More than 30 people had to be moved to a temporary shelter after flooding from Monday night’s storm damaged the Salvation Army of High Point’s building.
Antoine Dalton, the local organization’s director of social services, said that 4 to 6 inches of water collected inside the building at 301 W. Green Drive after a severe thunderstorm moved through the area.
“There has been some water that has entered the building in the past but nothing to this magnitude,” Dalton said.
He said a clogged drain in the parking lot, where water tends to pool, added to the flooding.
Crews from AfterDisaster, a company that provides emergency and restoration services, arrived late Monday to assess the damage and begin cleaning up.
The water damage meant crews had to tear out insulated walls to prevent mold and mildew.
In the meantime, the 34 men, women and children living at the shelter were temporarily moved to the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club. Dalton said he was grateful the shelter was 30 people below capacity when the flooding happened.
Open Door Ministries provided food for the shelter and the American Red Cross donated cots for the families.
“We are incredibly thankful to our donors and generous community partners who are stepping up in so many ways to help during this time of need,” Dalton said. “In a few days we look forward to opening the building again and continuing to help local families in need.”
He said the extent of the damage is not yet clear and an assessment will be done Friday.
He said the Salvation Army is looking at preventative measures to prevent flooding like this from happening again and working closely with the city to make sure the storm drains around the building remain clear.
Dalton said the community has been very generous with donations of linens and bedding.
He said the agency now needs cleaning supplies, laundry detergent and prayer.
Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club at 121 Southwest Cloverleaf Place in High Point.
Once the Salvation Army of High Point is able to return to its building, Dalton said volunteers will be needed to help clean the building and put everything back in place.