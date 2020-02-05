Like President Trump, President Bill Clinton was impeached in the House and then acquitted by the U.S. Senate.
From the News & Record archives, here's a look at our front page the morning after Clinton's 1999 acquittal.
This black-and-white page was printed from microfilm, but the original newspaper was in color.
The headline declared: CLINTON ACQUITTED/Censure proposal stalled; president urges reconciliation.
The main story, from Knight Ridder News Service, reported: "Closing a sad and sordid chapter of American history, the United States Senate acquitted President William Jefferson Clinton of both impeachment charges against him Friday and left him with his office intact but his honor and reputation tarnished."
You can read it here.
Also at the top of the page, staff writer Paul Muschick wrote an article with this headline: N.C. lawmakers differ on legacy of Senate trial.
"Split along party lines until the end, North Carolina's Washington delegation offered predictably contrasting views Friday of the impeachment trial and acquittal of President Clinton," Muschick wrote.
"Democratic Sen. John Edwards predicted the country will recover quickly and without lasting effects, while three Republicans declared that the nation's morals and Clinton's presidency may be forever damaged. But all agreed it was time to move on."
Read the full story here.
A third impeachment story, from the Associated Press, had the headline: Comeback Kid: Clinton adept at surviving scandals. See it here.
