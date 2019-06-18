The National Weather Service has issued a flash-flood watch for the Triad and Northwest North Carolina with heavy rain predicted for this afternoon through tonight.
The watch will remain in effect in through late tonight for Forsyth, Guilford, Ashe, Alleghany, Surry, Stokes, Watauga Wilkes and Yadkin counties, the weather service said.
About 3 inches of rain fell over sections of the northwest North Carolina Piedmont Monday night, the weather service said. Additional showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop again and concentrate over both regions.
Heavy rain on saturated ground will increase the risk of flash flooding in urban and low lying areas, the weather service said. Swollen creeks and streams will result from the rain.