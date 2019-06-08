RALEIGH — A flash flood watch is in effect through Sunday night for the Triad, the National Weather Service said Saturday.
So far, 3 to 6 inches of rain have fallen across parts of the Northwest Piedmont, the weather service said. Another 1 to 2 inches may fall later this afternoon and overnight.
The heavy rain may lead to a rapid rise in water levels of streams and creeks, the weather service said. Urban areas, particularly around Greensboro, and other low-lying areas will be more prone to flash flooding, forecasters warned.
Affected counties include Guilford, Forsyth, Davidson and Randolph.
Rain remains in the forecast for Greensboro through at least Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh.