A flash flood warning is in effect for Guilford and Forsyth counties and other areas until 1:30 p.m. today, according to an alert issued by the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

At 8:22 a.m. today, Doppler radar and automated gauges indicate rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches of rain has fallen across western Piedmont counties, according to the weather alert. Emergency management officials have reported flash flooding is already occurring across portions of the warning area.

Officials also issued a reminder to motorists to "turn around, don't drown" when encountering flooded roads.

Additional rain of up to 1 inch is expected during the next couple of hours.

Some locations expected to experience flooding include Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Asheboro, Lexington, Albemarle, Rockingham, Wadesboro, Randleman and Troy, according to the weather alert.

