A flash flood warning is in effect for Guilford and Forsyth counties and other areas until 1:30 p.m. today, according to an alert issued by the National Weather Service in Raleigh.
At 8:22 a.m. today, Doppler radar and automated gauges indicate rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches of rain has fallen across western Piedmont counties, according to the weather alert. Emergency management officials have reported flash flooding is already occurring across portions of the warning area.
Officials also issued a reminder to motorists to "turn around, don't drown" when encountering flooded roads.
Additional rain of up to 1 inch is expected during the next couple of hours.
Some locations expected to experience flooding include Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Asheboro, Lexington, Albemarle, Rockingham, Wadesboro, Randleman and Troy, according to the weather alert.
Officials also issued a reminder to motorists to "turn around, don't drown" when encountering flooded roads.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.