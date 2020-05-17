LARRY WOMBLE (copy)

Rep. Larry Womble

 WALT UNKS

In honor of the late former Rep. Larry Womble, Gov. Roy Cooper is extending the notice for all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities. Flags are to remain lowered to half-staff through sunset Monday.

Womble, an educator and advocate for minorities who held elected positions in Winston-Salem and Raleigh, died Thursday. He was 78.

Womble championed the cause of compensating the state's sterilization victims.

"Former Representative Larry Womble spent his life advocating for racial justice and education equality in North Carolina,” Cooper said in a statement. “Our prayers are with his family, loved ones and the Winston-Salem community."

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments