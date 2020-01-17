GREENSBORO — The U.S. Figure Skating Championships return to the Greensboro Coliseum this week for the third time.
The Coliseum hosted something akin to a Southern experiment for the winter sport in 2011 and drew big crowds — paid attendance for that nine-day event was 110,787, with another 50,805 at the FanFest and practice rink in the Special Events Center — to earn return trips for the 2015 and now 2020 nationals.
So what’s new for this year?
Here’s five things to know …
1. OLYMPIC COMPETITORS
Competitors in a lot of Olympic sports tend to live their lives in four-year cycles built around the Games. Figure skaters are no different.
The first two times Greensboro hosted figure skating’s nationals came in years that directly followed the Vancouver and Sochi Olympics. And some of the top skaters skipped Greensboro.
That won’t happen this year, said Paul Wylie, the men’s silver medalist at the 1992 Olympics and the honorary chairman and ambassador for Greensboro’s event.
“There are athletes who will take a ‘gap year’ the year after an Olympics. They’ll tour, and then come back to competition,” Wylie said. “But anyone who is seriously going for Beijing in 2022 will be in Greensboro in 2020. The closer the Olympics gets, the more intense it gets. ,,,
“Nationals is always a big deal. Everyone builds up to this all year long, and everyone wants to skate well here. It’s how most skaters gauge the success or failure of their year: ‘What place were you at nationals?’”
2. FAMILIAR FACES
Now that Greensboro has hosted twice and become a regular part of U.S. Figure Skating’s site rotation, we’re seeing athletes evolve in front of our eyes.
Three-time defending men’s champion Nathan Chen won a national Novice title here as an 11-year-old in 2011, and he stole the show in the made-for-TV Skating Spectacular with a cowboy-themed performance. Chen returned in 2015, skating through an injury to place eighth in the men’s senior division.
Bradie Tennell, the 2018 champ and last year’s runner-up, won the women’s junior division title at the Coliseum in 2015. And Mariah Bell, last year’s bronze medalist, was sixth in the senior women’s division here in 2015.
Ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates and pairs couple Alexa and Chris Knierim won titles in Greensboro in 2015 and are back this year.
The defending pairs champions, Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc, both medaled in Greensboro in 2011 as juniors with different partners. Cain-Gribble won (with Josh Reagan) and LeDuc took third (with Cassie Andrews).
“We’re really excited about this championship, going back to Greensboro,” LeDuc said. “Both of us have competed there before, but actually the last time we were competing against each other. … Greensboro is a great skating town, and we’re looking forward to great crowds and seeing all of our friends.”
3. CHEN’S DOMINANCE
Speaking of Nathan Chen, can anyone catch the 20-year-old star?
Since his eighth-place finish here in 2015, Chen has finished third, first, first and first at nationals. Along the way he won a bronze medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, as well as gold medals at the 2018 and 2019 World Championships.
He comes to Greensboro a heavy favorite for a fourth straight title.
But he’s also balancing skating with his sophomore year as a full-time student at Yale majoring in statistics and data science. He’s training on his own while the Ivy League school is in session.
And he’s coming off a two-week bout with the flu.
Between the illness and limited training time, Chen said he doesn’t plan to perform quad toe loop or quad Lutz jumps in Greensboro.
“The last few weeks, I’ve been a little under the weather,” Chen said. “So I’m really just trying to get my health back to 100 percent. That being said, trying to push technique isn’t my goal here. It’s to maintain my body, maintain my health and try to prepare myself for the second half of the (international) season.”
4. SMALLER MEET
The last time Greensboro hosted, national champions were crowned in five divisions: senior, junior, novice, intermediate and juvenile.
There were skaters everywhere, and the secondary rink the Coliseum’s Special Events Center was used for competitions as well as practice.
This year, championships for the three lower divisions have been eliminated. Instead the novice, intermediate and juvenile skaters will go to a separate “High Performance National Development Camp” for about 170 young skaters held near Charlotte after the senior and junior nationals in Greensboro.
“You don’t have all the tiers like we had a few years ago,” Wylie said. “That event was super cumbersome and … part of what happened was kids would win the national juvenile title or national intermediate title, and then retire. The whole point was to give them a little taste of the competition, not to get them to a point where at 12 years old they would retire as a national champion.”
5. REUNION
Off the ice, U.S. Figure Skating’s nationals is also something of an annual reunion for former competitors.
Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir work for NBC during the event, along with Charlie and Tanith White.
Brian Boitano is the co-host of Sunday night’s made-for-TV Skating Spectacular exhibition, while Michael Weiss is among the hosts at the Fan Zone Ice Desk.
And Meryl Davis (with ice dancing partner Charlie White) and Kimmie Meissner are among this year’s Hall of Fame induction class that will be honored Saturday.
