WINSTON-SALEM — Republican voters in the newly minted 6th Congressional District will choose between candidates from different wings of their party in the March 3 primary.
Lee Haywood, 59, a Summerfield businessman, describes himself as a strong conservative.
Laura Pichardo, 28, an accounts-payable analyst from Pelham, presents herself as fiscally conservative, but "more middle of the road" on social issues.
The two GOP hopefuls met Wednesday on the set of "Triad Today" where, in separate interviews, they kicked off the weekly TV news show's coverage of the 6th District race, which doesn't have an incumbent. U.S. Rep. Mark Walker of Greensboro, a three-term Republican, decided not to seek re-election.
The interviews will air Saturday and Sunday mornings. They're the first in a "Triad Today" series that host Jim Longworth plans with 6th District candidates from both parties leading up to the March 3 primary.
Pichardo told Longworth that the main driver for her candidacy was the nation's rampant debt. Getting a handle on the $23 trillion deficit would be one of her major goals if elected, she said.
But she would do it with compassion, she said.
"I will make sure that no American goes hungry in their old age," she said of her determination to preserve Social Security and the viability of people's personal retirement accounts.
Haywood said he also was troubled by the country's debt "that is getting worse as each year goes by."
But he put more emphasis on his support for the Trump administration's hard-line opposition to unlawful immigration and for Americans' constitutional right to gun ownership.
He said he supports the "sanctuary city" concept in which local governments adopt a law or resolution aimed at blunting gun control measures they believe in violation of Second Amendment freedoms.
"If nothing else, it bands people together and makes them realize how important the Second Amendment is," Haywood said.
He told Longworth that he views with alarm Virginia's recent effort to tighten its laws governing firearms.
"That just totally scares me," he said of the Virginia initiative that he said he feared would go too far.
Both candidates said they favor term limits for members of Congress. Pichardo said she favored a cap of six or seven terms.
Haywood said he didn't think there was any appetite among leaders in Washington to set term limits, but he only planned to hold office "two or three terms and get out."
The taped interviews will air at 7:30 a.m. Saturday on WXLV-Channel 45 and 11 a.m. Sunday on WMYV-Channel 48.
In the coming weeks through mid-February, Longworth also plans to tape interviews with each of the five Democratic candidates competing to represent their party on the Nov. 3 ballot.
He will broadcast a compilation of snippets from all the interviews the weekend before the primary, Longworth said.
Longworth said the timing of interviewing the two Republican candidates first in a district now considered to favor Democrats was purely coincidental.
Democrats running in that party's primary include former Guilford County Commissioner Bruce Davis of High Point; Greensboro resident Rhonda Foxx, former chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Alma Adams; former state Rep. Ed Hanes of Winston-Salem; former 13th District congressional candidate (in 2018), Kathy Manning of Greensboro; and state Rep. Derwin Montgomery of Winston-Salem.
As it currently exists, the 6th District is a sprawling Republican stronghold that includes suburban and rural Guilford County, plus the counties of Randolph, Rockingham, Caswell, Stokes, Surry and Person, and parts of Alamance, Durham, Granville and Orange counties.
Walker, who was elected in 2014, decided not to seek another two-year term after the 6th District was redrawn in the outcome of a lawsuit over partisan gerrymandering deemed to favor GOP congressional candidates.
The new district is heavily urbanized, including all of Guilford County and urban parts of Forsyth County. Registered Democrats outnumber Republicans in the new district by just less than 92,000 voters, according to data from the state Board of Elections.
Neither Haywood nor Pichardo has run for public office before. Until recently, Haywood served as chairman of the 6th District Republican Party organization, but stepped down when he decided to run in the newly formed district.
"Mark Walker is a good friend of mine and when he decided not to run, God tapped me on the shoulder," Haywood said of his decision to run.
Pichardo said she chose to run for such a high office in her first foray into politics because of the impact a House member could have on issues that affect everybody.
She lives outside the bounds of the newly formed district, but said she did not think that would be an obstacle. The law only requires members of Congress to live in the same state as the district they represent.
Pichardo noted that she is a Greensboro native and that she commutes weekdays from her home in Caswell County to Winston-Salem where she works.
