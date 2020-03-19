Explosive combo guard for a Bobcats team that claimed its fourth straight CAASC championship and also won the USA National Prep Tournament title.

 The 6-foot junior averaged 16 points, three assists and two steals as Piedmont Classical went 25-9.

 CAASC all-state.

