Athletic forward who emerged as an inside force for the Bobcats over the course of a season that ended with two championships, their fourth straight CAASC crown and the USA National Prep Tournament title.

 The 6-foot-6 sophomore averaged 11 points, six rebounds and two blocks for a Piedmont Classical team that finished 25-9.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments