Senior leader for a Bobcats team that won its fourth straight CAASC state title and also claimed the USA National Prep Tournament title.

 The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals per game for a deep Piedmont Classical that finished 25-9.

 CAASC all-state and two-time state championship game MVP.

 Added 25 points and seven rebounds in the National Prep Tournament final.

 Also HSXtra.com All-Area for private/charter schools in 2019.

