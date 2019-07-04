Fireworks in Greensboro and around the Triad: Here's where to catch Independence Day shows tonight
Here's a list of fireworks displays around the Triad for Fourth of July.
1. Fourth of July with the Grasshoppers, First National Bank Field, 408 Bellemeade St., Greensboro
Thursday, July 4
The Greensboro Grasshoppers hosts fireworks after the Thursday night game against the Lakewood BlueClaws. First pitch is at 7 p.m.
2. Fourth of July Festival at Creekside Park, 214 Park Drive, Archdale
Thursday, July 4
Begins at 4 p.m.
Rides, games and food, with live music starting at 7 p.m. Increased fireworks display in honor of the city's 50th anniversary after dark.
3. Uncle Sam Jam, Oak Hollow Festival Park, 1841 Eastchester Drive, High Point
Thursday, July 4
Gates open at 4:30 p.m.
Live music, food and novelties for sale, Family Fun Zone ($20 per person) and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Cost: $10 per car.
4. Kernersville 4th of July Fireworks, Kernersville Elementary School, 512 W. Mountain St.
Thursday, July 4
6 to 10 p.m.
Bring your lawn chair, blanket, family and friends to the Kernersville Raiders football field. Live music starts at 6:30 p.m.
5. Fourth of July with the Dash, BB&T Ballpark, 951 Ballpark Way, Winston-Salem
Thursday, July 4
The Winston-Salem Dash hosts fireworks after the Thursday night game against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m.
6. Lewisville’s Independence Day Celebration at Shallowford Square, 6555 Shallowford Road
Thursday, July 4
6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
The town of Lewisville’s annual Independence Day celebration boasts live music from an 80s tribute band with fireworks at dark. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.
Rain date: July 5
7. City of King’s 4th of July fireworks show, launched from King Recreation Acres
Thursday, July 4
Fireworks begin at dusk (about 9 p.m.)
The display is visible from locations across town, but limited parking is available at the upper parking lot of King Recreation Acres (White Road entrance), King Public Library, Central Park Amphitheater and the Carl Calloway American Legion Post 290.
8. 4th of July Fireworks in Summerfield, Liberty Wesleyan Church, 15303 U.S. 158
Thursday July 4
Begins at dark.
Youth group hot dog fundraiser at 6 p.m. Free ice cream at 8 p.m.