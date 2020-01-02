Six people were displaced from their home early this morning when improperly discarded fireworks caused a fire at 1805 Center St., the Winston-Salem Fire Department said.
Video footage posted by the fire department on its Twitter feed showed firefighters using water to attack the fire, which ignited a wooden house in the Sunnyside neighborhood.
WGHP/Fox8 News, the newsgathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal, said that firefighters responded to the Center Street house about 1:13 a.m., with the fire under control around 2 a.m.
Fire officials said the family living in the house set off fireworks in a trash can but did not dispose of them properly afterward.
On Twitter, the fire department said no one was injured in the fire. The American Red Cross was brought in to help the people living in the house find temporary shelter.
Firefighters noted there were no working smoke detectors in the house. Damage to the structure appeared extensive.
