City firefighters rescued a dog in an apartment fire Sunday in the 400 block of Brookford Place Court in Winston-Salem's western section, authorities said. No injuries were reported.
The fire started shortly after 10:20 a.m. by unattended food cooking on a stove, Capt. Ryan Donley of the Winston-Salem Fire Department said. It took six firefighters about five minutes to put out the fire, he said.
The firefighters found the dog inside the apartment and took the animal outside to safety, Donley said. The five people who live the apartment were not at home when the fire started.
Smoke alarms alerted the neighbors, Donley said. The fire was confined to one apartment at the complex.
The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents, Donley said.