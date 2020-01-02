STALEY — Investigators are still looking into what caused a structure fire on the property where the Liberty Antiques Festival is held twice a year.
Crews responded to a reported fire at 2867 Pike Farm Road about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, said Randolph County Fire Marshal Erik Beard.
A member of the Pike family who lives across the street from the festival grounds called for help after seeing flames rise from a large barn on the property.
The barn, which is connected to a cinder block building, was used to house about 400-500 round bales of hay.
Staley, Liberty, Franklinville and Climax fire departments responded to assist in controlling the structure fire, which Beard described as a "large, impressive fire" that could be seen from about 5 miles away.
The barn and attached structure were a total loss, officials said.
"The fire departments pretty much put their efforts into protecting surrounding exposures," Beard said.
Beard explained that, due to the high volume of hay in the barn, crews let the building burn and focused on keeping the fire from spreading to other structures.
Firefighters cleared the scene about 2:30 a.m., but investigations into the cause of the fire continued well into Thursday morning.
The Liberty Antiques Festival, which draws 400 dealers from more than 25 states who pack the 100-acre Pike Family Farm with 18th to 20th century antiques, has been voted the best antiques show in the Mid-Atlantic Region.
The fire is not expected to have an impact on the festival as none of the structures on the property are used during the twice-annual event.
