GREENSBORO — American Hebrew Academy, an elite Jewish boarding school off of Hobbs Road in Greensboro, has closed.
The board voted to close the school immediately for financial reasons, according to an email sent to staff, student and alumni.
"The American Hebrew Academy began as a dream," the email from Executive Director Glenn Drew said. "It has been a dream fulfilled for 18 years, and it is a dream that must, unfortunately come to an end."
Drew could not be reached for comment.
In online chat rooms and through social media Tuesday, both graduates and current students have expressed concerns about the school's closing and what that means for students.
"I think everyone feels the sense of being caught of guard," said Tali Friedman, a 2016 graduate, who also worries about the staff, some of whom lived on campus with their families. "My hurt is hurting the most for them. They helped raise me and others.
"They checked on you when you were sick, they brought treats on your birthday. I think about my academic advisor. I think about my voice teacher. What are they going to do? They devoted their lives to this place."
The school was interwoven with the local Jewish community, which provided a respite from students away from home and their traditions.
"The American Hebrew Academy has provided exceptional education to our Greensboro high school students and to students from all over the world," said Marilyn Forman Chandler, executive director of the Greensboro Jewish Federation. "The academy has been a formidable Jewish community institution, and has greatly enriched the Greensboro Jewish and greater Greensboro community."
Built to educate the best and brightest Jewish teenagers from around the world with instructors with advanced degrees, the school lost money every year from 2006 to 2017, according to tax data reviewed by the News & Record.
During the 2016-2017 school year, AHA had $5 million in revenue and $18 million in expenses, while operating at a $13 million loss, according to that year’s tax filings.
The year before, the 2015-2016 school year, the loss was $9.7 million. The big difference seems to be in contributions and grants — which dropped from almost $3 million to just $404,000.
Listed as the only international Jewish boarding school in the country, the campus opened on a 100-acre lakefront property in the New Garden area in 2001 flush with money from businessman Maurice "Chico" Sabbah, who in 2003 BusinessWeek magazine listed as one of the 50 most generous American philanthropists. Drew, who was first interim director and later executive director until its closing, is a former attorney.
BusinessWeek cited his donations to the academy, estimated at $100 million at the time. In a 2002 interview for Forbes magazine, Sabbah said the school had $50 million in the bank, which would cover 10 years of operating expenses. He also said he leave his estate to the academy.
The school would later be entangled in a billion-dollar fraud suit that involved Sabbah, his business partner Kenneth Kornfeld and their aviation reinsurance company, Fortress Re. It would emerge unscathed as a Sabbah beneficiary, and after the case was resolved, the school continued to operate, drawing students from around the world.
Only, it was never enough.
The school's final class — 34 seniors —graduated from the academy on May 27. Enrollment this year was 134 in a school initially built for 400.
