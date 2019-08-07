GREENSBORO — Guilford County must pay the legal fees of eight Greensboro residents who successfully challenged state-mandated changes to the City Council, a federal appeals court has ordered, reversing a lower court’s ruling.
The April 15 ruling by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals could come with a $600,000 price tag.
Alan Branson, chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, said the county was dealt “a pretty rough deck of cards” in the case.
“I don’t foresee any kind of settlement in the near future,” said Branson, leader of the Republican majority. “There will be a whole lot more discussion prior to any exchange of money.”
The legal fees stem from a federal lawsuit the residents and city of Greensboro filed against the county that challenged the constitutionality of a 2015 state law championed by former Sen. Trudy Wade. Under that law, the council would have been reduced from nine to seven members and the mayor would have only been able to vote in the case of a tie, council member terms would have increased and voting districts would have been altered.
They sued the Guilford County Board of Elections under the belief that the state was protected from the lawsuit but that the county was acting as a branch of the state responsible for conducting municipal elections and enforcing the law.
That left the county as a silent defendant in a federal trial.
U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles ruled in 2017 that the changes to Greensboro City Council were unconstitutional.
The eight residents filed a motion asking for the county to pay back their legal feels, but in January 2018, Eagles ruled against them.
She said the county board was an innocent and non-responsible party, that it would be unjust to make the county pay the fees and that the residents should have sued the state.
The residents who sued are Lewis A. Brandon III, Joyce Johnson, the Rev. Nelson Johnson, Richard Alan Koritz, Sandra Self Koritz, Charli Mae Sykes, Maurice Warren II and Georgeanna Butler Womack.
They took Eagles’ decision to the federal appeals court and argued that there was an established precedent that a party that enforces an unconstitutional law, even if it did not enact or define the law, is still legally responsible to pay the legal fees, court documents said.
“We agree with the citizens,” wrote Judge Paul Niemeyer. “Civil rights fee-shifting statutes, such as those at issue here, are not meant to punish defendants for a lack of innocence or good faith but rather to ‘compensate civil rights attorneys who bring civil rights cases and win them.’ ”
Niemeyer said “innocence” or a “lack of responsibility” is not appropriate to justify denying a fee award.
“We reverse the district court’s order denying the citizens’ motion for attorney’s fees, expert fees and costs and remand for the determination of an appropriate fee award,” Niemeyer wrote.
Guilford Commissioner Melvin “Skip” Alston said he believes the county needs to ask Guilford County’s legislative delegation for help in paying the legal fees, because the local board of elections was only carrying out state law.
“They were put in a bad situation from the beginning,” Alston, a Democrat, said Wednesday of county election officials. “The state is the one who put the county in that position.”
Alston was an “intervenor” in the case, one of several black leaders who initially urged the federal court to uphold the state-imposed redistricting because they said it could give “more voice to under-represented communities in the City of Greensboro.”
The group, which also included ex-Greensboro City Councilman and former state Rep. Earl Jones, petitioned Eagles to drop them from the case in November 2016, saying that circumstances had changed.
Commissioner Jeff Phillips said the appeals court’s decision left him frustrated and angry.
“I’ve rarely seen a more absurd and unwarranted outcome being handed down against a representative body and its citizens,” he said Wednesday.
He added that county residents and their local government “had absolutely nothing to do with the legislative action that prompted this lawsuit in the first place, but our citizens are being held hostage to pay for legal fees for a battle that was never theirs to wage.”
Phillips said the case presented issues that “at some point, could and probably should be heard in the highest court in the land,” the U.S. Supreme Court.
Wade’s bill was widely unpopular, with opposition from members of the public, the council and other members of the Guilford County legislative delegation.
Some council members testified in federal court that they saw the bill as retaliation against Wade’s former colleagues.
Wade, a Republican, served on the Greensboro City Council until she ran for state Senate.
The bill became law in mid-2015, but a federal injunction prevented it from being enforced before Eagles’ ruling.
Niemeyer did note that because Guilford County Attorney Mark Payne chose not to defend the lawsuit, he did streamline the trial and reduce the fees incurred.
In the 2-1 opinion, Judge Stephanie Thacker agreed with Niemeyer, but Judge Julius Richardson dissented, saying that Eagles was in the best position to determine whether special circumstances would allow the county to not pay the legal fees.
The parties have until Sept. 12 to negotiate an amount to be paid and present it to the court or let the court know they can’t come to an agreement.