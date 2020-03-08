ASHEBORO — A new interactive dashboard launched by Randolph County Emergency Services allows anyone to view current and past overdose data in Randolph County.
It shows January 2020 as being the worst month on record — by far — for overdose deaths in Randolph County.
Emergency Services Chief Donovan Davis has been compiling local overdose statistics since April of 2017, though the new public site only provides data from the start of 2019 through February of this year.
The dashboard shows "hot spots" where overdose calls are the most frequent, overdoses by patient age and type, and how many overdoses are fatal. Archdale, Asheboro and Randleman are three of the "hottest" areas on the map.
According to Randolph County Emergency Services, in order to abide by patient confidentiality laws, the data in the dashboard has been carefully displayed so as to protect individual patient privacy. The specific locations of overdoses on the map have been slightly rounded and the data is intentionally displayed vaguely so that specific addresses cannot be identified.
Emergency Services plans to update the dashboard monthly.
2020 Data
At the end of 2019, the total number of overdoses tracked by Davis throughout the year reached 663, or an average of about 55 a month. Fatal overdoses totaled 36.
In the first two months of 2020, the overdose totals for January (50) and February (39) fell under the 2019 monthly average, but the 19 fatal overdoses over those two months totaled more than half of what was accounted for in the entirety of 2019.
Davis said that there is no known reason for the increase.
Of those 19 fatal overdoses, 14 occurred in January, making it the deadliest month on record since Davis began tracking overdoses. The previous highest number of fatal overdoses in a single month was five, a number matched in February.
The numbers are broken down into types of overdoses. In January, accidental overdoses on illegal substances accounted for the majority of overdoses, which is typical. Also documented are intentional overdoses on illegal substances, accidental overdoses on legal substances and intentional overdoses on legal substances.
JANUARY 2020 TOTALS
Accidental legal: 5.
Intentional legal: 7.
Accidental illegal: 37.
Intentional illegal: 1.
Of those who overdosed in January, 37 were male and 13 were female.
In January 2019, 42 overdoses were recorded; five of those resulted in death.
While there were significantly fewer overdoses in February, five patients died from the 39 total overdoses reported.
FEBRUARY 2020 TOTALS
Accidental legal: 1.
Intentional legal: 4.
Accidental illegal: 33.
Intentional illegal: 1.
Of those who overdosed in February, 29 were male and 10 were female.
In February 2019, 54 overdoses were recorded; five of those resulted in death.
While overdose totals have remained relatively similar since mid-2019 into 2020, fatal overdoses were at the lower end of the spectrum in the final months of 2019.
In November 2019, there was one fatal overdose of 47 overdoses overall. In December, two of 46 were fatal.
