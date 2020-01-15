GREENSBORO — Domestic airfares at Piedmont Triad International Airport dropped last year.
According to a release from PTI, rates dropped 6.2 percent for the 12-month period ending September 2019. The analysis was based on a United States Department of Transportation fare survey.
“We are pleased to see this downward trend in airfares at PTI and are glad to see how we rank among peer airports in the region,” Kevin Baker, Executive Director of the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority, said in the release.
PTI’s analysis of the US DOT Airline Origin and Destination Survey also found fares at the airport ranked favorably among PTI’s peer airports in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.
PTI’s airfares were second lowest out of North Carolina’s three largest airports and PTI airfares were in the lowest third out of 24 airports in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Charlotte, Richmond, Norfolk, Washington/Dulles and Columbia all had higher average round trip airfares for domestic USA travel.
Baker attributes the lower airfares in part to low-fare carriers Allegiant and Spirit Airlines, to the increased number of seats available from most airlines to existing markets and other factors such as Allegiant offering direct flights to Nashville starting in June.
“That will mean lower fares from PTI to Nashville. If you’re flying to Nashville, it would be a good idea to book early,” Baker said.
PTI said the number of passengers flying from Richmond to Nashville jumped 93 percent when Allegiant offered the same non-stop service out of Richmond.
