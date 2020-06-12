GREENSBORO — Maple Grove Health and Rehabilitation Center had recently come under investigation by state health officials after questions arose about the number of cases being reported there.
Now, new data is shedding light on the huge gap in what the facility is reporting.
On Friday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said 57 people — eight staff members and 49 residents — at the facility at 308 W. Meadowview Road have tested positive for the highly contagious virus and 12 residents have died.
On Tuesday, data from state health officials showed only 11 residents at Maple Grove had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by this new strain of coronavirus.
The report also said that no staff members had contracted the virus and no deaths were reported.
Despite numerous attempts by the News & Record, Maple Grove officials haven't offered any reason for the disparity.
Nonetheless, Maple Grove is now classified by state health officials as having an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak — one of seven such congregate-living facilities in Guilford County.
The low number of cases Maple Grove had reported were called into question after Cathy Hartman — whose grandmother, 88-year-old Nellie Smith, died there last week — came forward with evidence that there may be other unreported cases.
“How did the numbers change so significantly from just two days ago to now?” Hartman asked Friday. “Is my grandmother one of those? ... As far as we knew, she was not considered a COVID death.”
Smith was at the facility recovering from a stroke in February, Hartman said.
According to Hartman, the doctor who signed her grandmother's death certificate wasn't aware she tested positive for COVID-19 two days before her death.
The doctor told Hartman he hadn't seen her recent medical records, which are kept at the facility.
Hartman said she has now been told the death certificate will be revised to include COVID-19 as a cause of death.
“I’m just flabbergasted now at the changes in these numbers in just two days,” Hartman said. “I’m glad they’re being accurate. But it’s just a little too late.”
Denise Lentz of Greensboro said her 80-year-old mother, a resident of Maple Grove since January, is now in the hospital fighting for her life. Her mother was tested for coronavirus on May 29.
On Thursday morning, she was taken to the emergency room at Moses Cone Hospital.
"I was appalled to know" the latest numbers of positive COVID-19 cases and deaths of Maple Grove residents, Lentz said by phone Friday evening. "I don't get how it happened."
Families of Maple Grove residents have received at least two letters, Lentz said, about the number of cases at the facility. She said they fall significantly short of the numbers reported Friday by state health officials.
Now, Lentz waits for news about her mother's condition between calls to nurses. She said her mother was later transferred to the former Women's Hospital, a Cone Health facility designated for treatment for only the sickest of COVID-19 patients.
"What I want to know is why did (Maple Grove) misrepresent their numbers?" Lentz asked. "Aren't they supposed to be doing everything they can to prevent this?"
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.