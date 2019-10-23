GREENSBORO — Police said that officers are still in the areas of Falkener Elementary and Hairston Middle schools after they were attempting to catch a suspect who stole a vehicle.

Officers established a perimeter in the area of Naco Road, O’Ferrell Street and Franklin Boulevard on Wednesday morning, a police news release stated. One suspect fled on foot from the vehicle and another was arrested.

School employees were temporarily delayed while police investigated the incident.

School operations have continued as normal and there is no threat to students or school staff.

