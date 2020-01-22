Jaimie Mudd, pastor of congregational ministries at First Friends Meeting, writes about the upcoming Labyrinth Walk at the church.
Greensboro is a city where people take time to visit, friends old and new take time to swap stories in the most unlikely places.
As a new pastor here, I have a conversation with folks everywhere I go. I find the quality of hospitality here to be exceptionally warm. My congregation, First Friends Meeting, is quite deliberate in our intention to welcome the stranger and the Friend. Our doors are open every day of the week to fellowship groups, every month to share food with those in need.
And every quarter we host events that bring people together to dwell a while in peace and prayer. In this time of mid winter we slow down, we give the land a rest and take this time to ponder further the miracle of life and the Light.
Here at First Friends we offer the space to slow down to go deeper.
January 25 and 26 we invite you to join us in a contemplative practice, a meditative walk in our annual Labyrinth. These practices are fully aligned with our Quaker Way of being still and these practices nurture knowing the Light within each one of us. The Holy offers us many ways into a personal relationship and strengthens us for the journey ahead.
May we each nurture our inner Light throughout 2020. On the evening of Saturday, January 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again on the morning of Sunday, January 26 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., our Early Morning Worship will host a contemplative Labyrinth Walk for First Friends Meeting and members of the public.
This is our third annual event offered as we begin a new year. We offer a sacred space for our community to contemplate our intentions for the year ahead. First Friends offers an opportunity to enter the new year with refreshed hearts and minds. Our Quaker meeting is committed to fostering personal prayer practices.
The labyrinth has long been a prayer practice to listen to the still small voice within.
Each one of us brings the fruit of this practice to our Meeting for Worship. When we come to Worship, we come for renewal and transformation. The labyrinth is simply another pathway and practice for deepening Worship.
Especially at this time of the year, when the days are short and dark, when the calendar starts anew, this is the time of year I find my deepest longing for a fresh start and brighter days. Walking the Labyrinth is simple. There is one path to the center of the Labyrinth and the same path returns. The path is narrow, and the turns are frequent. Following the narrow path occupies the conscious mind so the soul is free to speak. The symbols embedded within the labyrinth are as old as human religion, as is the hope for renewal and transformation.
Join us in January to experience renewal through sacred walking. Wishing you hope, joy and renewal in this new year, and insight into the sacred path that is your life.
