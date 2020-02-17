A Facebook page proclaiming itself as "North Carolina Breaking News" has rewritten old news stories to reflect fake Triad connections, including one to a nonexistent Greensboro kidney dialysis center.
Widely-shared posts from the often offensive page recently lauded actions by Winston-Salem police. The problem: Those posts were false, at least as they pertained to Winston-Salem officers.
The News & Observer of Raleigh reported Monday that administrators of the Facebook page, which has more than 50,000 followers, said they are N.C. State students who are conducting a social media project to see how fast news will spread. They told the newspaper in a private Facebook message: "Truth is not the goal. Getting Trump reelected is the ultimate goal.”
In recent days, the Winston-Salem police department has received numerous inquiries regarding posts from the page which includes offensive terms to describe African Americans and, in a number of instances, incorrect information in which news stories from other states are purported to have occurred in North Carolina.
One post inaccurately said a man was barred from bringing a lifesize cutout of President Donald Trump to a local business called Greensboro Kidney Care. However, Greensboro Kidney Care is not included on a list of licensed facilities in Guilford County on a website overseen by the state Division of Health Service Regulation. That incident actually occurred in Florida.
Another post claimed a Winston-Salem officer bought a car seat for a resident’s child who was unrestrained. That actually occurred in Westland, Mich.
And yet another post showed a photo of a Winston-Salem officer comforting a dog that had been hit by a car. In actuality, the photo came from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.
Jose Gomez, a Winston-Salem police spokesman, said field commanders who worked over the weekend got several calls from media outlets about the Facebook posts.
"(One) field commander looked at the information that was being provided and was immediately able to tell that the uniform was not correct, and he didn't recognize the officer," Gomez said. "Having as many employees as we do, it took some steps to verify that. But there were immediate red flags."
Last Friday, the page published a post about actress Susan Sarandon campaigning for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders at Krankie's Coffee in Winston-Salem. It used, without permission, a photo taken by a Winston-Salem Journal photographer, pulled excerpts from a Journal story, then made up false quotes disparaging Sarandon from the "mayor of Winston-Salem."
Professor Alice Marwick, who researches media manipulation at UNC-Chapel Hill, reviewed the Facebook page Monday morning. She said without knowing who runs North Carolina Breaking News, it's hard to determine the intent.
"Generally, when you look at pages like this, they're set up for financial or ideological reasons. And obviously, the ideology is hard right, very much pro-President Trump," Marwick said.
Case in point: A recent post from North Carolina Breaking News said that "social justice warriors" were responsible for scattering tacks in the parking lot of the Hickory Police Department. Although the Hickory Daily Record reported that tacks were scattered in the parking lot, a culprit hasn't been identified and the term "social justice warrior" was never used.
"By personalizing the news, people who are suspicious of certain groups now have this sense of urgency," Marwick said. "This is when you get the real potential of stuff spreading wildly in local groups of people."
She advised caution when sharing stories.
"When you share stories from random Facebook pages, there's no way to know whether anything is true or false," she said.
