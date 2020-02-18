Facebook has removed a page called "North Carolina Breaking News" that featured widely shared posts that were misleading and racially offensive.
Some of the posts recently criticized a nonexistent Greensboro kidney dialysis center for not allowing a lifesized cutout of Donald Trump and lauded actions by a Winston-Salem police officer. These posts were based on genuine news stories, but they occurred in other states.
"We're removing this page after reviewing it and finding it violates our policies," a Facebook company spokesman said in an email Tuesday.
On Monday, the Winston-Salem Police Department said attempts to contact the administrators of the page were met with Russian responses, and a media researcher at UNC-Chapel Hill said the reason for some of the racist language on the page was to leave Facebook readers with the idea that African-Americans and other non-whites were dangerous.
The page also included offensive terms to describe African-Americans.
In recent days, Winston-Salem police got inquiries about posts from the page. One post claimed a Winston-Salem officer bought a car seat for a resident's child who had been unrestrained. That did happen, but in Westland, Mich.
Another post showed a photo of an officer comforting a dog that had been hit by a car. Again, that did happen, but the photo came from the Osceola County (Florida) Sheriff's Office.
Jose Gomez, a spokesman for the Winston-Salem Police Department, told the Winston-Salem Journal that field commanders who worked over the weekend got several calls from media outlets about the Facebook posts.
"(One) field commander looked at the information that was being provided and was immediately able to tell that the uniform was not correct, and he didn't recognize the officer," Gomez said.
The Facebook page, which was identified as satire/parody in its "about" section" had more than 50,000 followers.
The Winston-Salem Police Department reported the page to Facebook.
The News & Observer in Raleigh reported Monday that administrators of the Facebook page claimed to be students at N.C. State University who were conducting a social media project to see how quickly news would spread. Administrators on the page reportedly told the newspaper in a private Facebook message: "Truth is not the goal. Getting Trump re-elected is the ultimate goal."
Alice Marwick is a researcher of media manipulation as assistant professor of communications at UNC-CH. She reviewed the Facebook page Monday morning.
She said that, without knowing who runs the page, it's hard to figure out the intent of the posts.
"Generally, when you look at pages like this, they're set up for financial or ideological reasons," she told the Winston-Salem Journal on Monday. "And obviously, the ideology is hard-right, very much pro-President Trump. These sorts of pages play on racial issues, tensions with immigration but also urban legends, the idea that there's something dangerous about people of color, which is very much part of the hard-right discourse."
National news outlets have reported that groups spreading disinformation will target local news during this election cycle with the goal of undermining trust. Marwick told the Journal that she found the hyper-local focus of North Carolina Breaking News page interesting and that, though North Carolina still has a fairly strong local news presence, many people get their news from Facebook.
