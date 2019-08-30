Slow-moving Hurricane Dorian continues to threaten the southeastern United States, and forecasters believe it may hit farther south than initially predicted.
That would mean less wind and torrential rain for the Carolinas, though the National Weather Service predicts 6 to 10 inches in eastern South Carolina and up to 4 inches in eastern North Carolina. Those predictions are over the next seven days.
However, the South Carolina Climate Office says some models suggest 6 to 18 inches of rain could fall in the southern counties of Barnwell east to Charleston, with coastal winds of 30 to 50 mph.
The National Weather Service is also predicting tide impacts in the Carolinas. On Friday morning, a flood advisory was put in effect for coastal counties in both states.
“Minor flooding along coastal areas is likely the next couple days during evening high tide.
In addition, enhanced rip current risks and rougher surf will likely develop beginning late Saturday, associated with swell from Dorian,” the advisory said.
Dorian’s impact will likely linger for days.
“Elevated seas and unsettled weather is shaping up for a good part of next week, as tropical moisture is drawn into the Carolinas by Dorian,” the National Weather Service said Friday morning.
“More widespread rainfall from Dorian should arrive later next week, possibly towards next weekend, depending on eventual track and intensity of Dorian.”
The latest tracking shows the storm is likely to hit the Florida coast between Melbourne and Miami, before spinning northwest toward Orlando.
Dorian strengthened into an “extremely dangerous” Category 3 Friday afternoon and was expected to become a potentially catastrophic Category 4 with winds of almost 140 mph before blowing ashore late Monday or early Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center says.
Hurricane-force winds are extending out up to 25 miles from the storm’s center, and tropical storm-force winds can be felt 105 miles away, forecasters say.
A major concern, forecasters say, is that the storm’s slow motion means some areas of Florida could face “an increasing risk of a prolonged, drawn-out event of strong winds, dangerous storm surge, and heavy rainfall,” the center says.
Rain is likely every day next week across the Carolinas, with chances increasing mid to late next week as the storm’s remnants roll northwest, the National Weather Service says.
