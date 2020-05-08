license plates

There is now a one-time, five-month extension of the expiration date for driver licenses, vehicle registrations and other Division of Motor Vehicles’ credentials.

This week, Gov. Roy Cooper approved the extension for any credential that expire on or after March 1 and before Aug. 1. If you paid a fine for a late renewal in March or April, you will be reimbursed, according to a news release from state transportation officials.

Visit ncdot.gov/dmv for more details, including answers to frequently asked questions and a full list of credentials. The site also includes information about more than a dozen DMV services that can be done online without ever visiting an office.

