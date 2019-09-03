EDEN — Just before charges were levied against former longtime Eden City Manager Brad Corcoran, he listed his 4,300-square-foot Eden home on the market for $381,000 and his South Carolina beach house at $439,900.
Property records show Corcoran and his wife, Dr. Cindy Corcoran, assistant superintendent of instructional support services for the Rockingham County Schools, purchased the four-bedroom beach house in Seabrook Plantation development in North Myrtle Beach for $425,750, on Aug. 30, 2018 — nearly a year ago to the day.
The Corcorans put the 2014-built stone and frame beach property on the market with a South Carolina Coldwell Banker agent Aug. 7, three weeks after the State Bureau of Investigation and Federal Bureau of Investigation agents arrived in Eden to interview city employees about allegations Corcoran had embezzled thousands of dollars from the city.
Corcoran purchased the Eden house, built in 1999 with a small adjoining lake, in 2004 for just over $355,000.
The agencies began their inquiries after a March request by Rockingham and Caswell County District Attorney Jason Ramey.
Five Star Realty owner Faye Shelton of Eden said she listed the Corcoran’s 171 Oak Ridge Drive home the night of Aug. 24, three days before the popular 58-year-old city administrator pleaded guilty via an Alford plea to one count of felony larceny by employee.
City manager since 2001, Corcoran resigned Tuesday morning before taking the plea agreement to stay out of prison for embezzlement that involved altering his daughter’s time sheets when she worked as a seasonal employee for the City of Eden in 2017.
Hired in 2001 with an annual salary of $85,000, Corcoran resigned with an annual earnings of $139,750, Eden Mayor Neville Hall said.
Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Stan Allen sentenced Corcoran to a suspended 5- to 15-month sentence Tuesday morning and ordered Corcoran to pay $20,000 in restitution to the City of Eden, complete 75 hours of community service and serve 18 months of his suspended sentence under supervised parole.
Corcoran added “special hours” to the time sheets of all three of his children between 2007 and 2017, the district attorney explained during proceedings in Rockingham County Superior Court. By manipulating the time sheets unbeknownst to the children, Corcoran inflated their hours.
The two daughters and a son worked seasonally at a municipal pool and for the public works department, respectively.
In the wake of Corcoran’s departure, Eden City Council on Thursday night appointed Terry A. Shelton to serve as interim city manager.
The veteran of the city’s Public Works Department has served as part-time director of the department since 2015 and has 39 years with the city.
He also owns Five Star Realty company in Eden with his wife, Faye Shelton, and the company is handling the sale of the Corcoran’s 4,300-square-foot Eden home in The Oaks, an upscale development.
Hall, though, said he does not consider the business relationship between the Sheltons and Corcoran to be a conflict.
And Shelton said he discussed the potential for conflict with Erin Gilley, city attorney, after he was first approached about taking the interim post.
Shelton said his realty company began handling the listing before charges were brought against Corcoran, and he said Gilley assured him there was no conflict because Corcoran had resigned from the city.
“We had been working with him (Corcoran) before this came up,’’ Shelton said Friday. “That was one thing I asked the city attorney ... if there was any kind of conflict when we were first having discussions about me stepping into this position, and she did not see one with the city manager’s resignation. She didn’t see a conflict at that point.’’
